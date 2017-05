A Lurgan man has appealed for information to help find his cat which has been missing from Monday, May 8.

Waffles is white and black and is microchipped.

She is an indoor cat but disappeared from her home at Ashleigh Cresent when work was going on at the house.

Owner Steven Longden is offering a small reward for her safe return. He bought Waffles and her brother Koko from a rescue shelter over two years ago.

Steven can be contacted on 07857126120.