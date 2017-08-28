Manager of Linfield Football Club gets ready for TinyLife run

Tiny Life Patron and Manager of Linfield Football Club, David Healy and Tiny Life supporter and local girl Caragh Milligan launched the TinyLife 10, a ten mile run or walk from the Pleasure Gardens Bowling Pavilion, Portadown on Sunday, September 10.

Healy and Milligan are a record holding duo. David with the highest number of goals for Northern Ireland and Caragh, from Hillsborough, who entered the record books after becoming the youngest ever player in the Northern Ireland ladies international team are endorsing

TinyLife’s campaign to get outdoors and get running.

David said, “I’m back in training and the Tiny Life 10 is the perfect distance for those who want to move on from a 10k but feel a half marathon is too much.”

Caragh added, “For those who don’t want to run but would like to take part TinyLife offer a ten mile walk, why not bring the family and join in, the route for the run/walk begins on the Portadown to Newry Towpath and around the country roads of Portadown.”

Event organiser Andrea Milligan said, “We are building on the success of last year’s event and hope to encourage everyone to come out and take part, it’s ten weeks until the TinyLife 10 so lots of time to prepare.

“Ten weeks to achieve ten miles. The route is enjoyable and suitable for all levels of ability so sign up today and set your own record with TinyLife.”

Entry is £20 and sponsorship is optional. Places can be booked online www.buytickets.at/tinylife or by ringing 02890 815050 or email andrea@tinylife.org.uk.

Every day in Northern Ireland six babies are born too soon. Some will arrive as early as 24 weeks, weighing as little as just 1lb. Funds raised by the TinyLife 10 will support TinyLife’s family support services.

TinyLife (formerly NIMBA) was set up in 1988 by healthcare professionals and concerned parents in response to the growing number of babies requiring special or intensive care at birth.

Since inception, they have been established as a dynamic and highly effective organisation which has made - and continues to make - a valuable contribution to families across Northern Ireland by continuing to support medical research into the area of stillbirth, miscarriage and premature birth and by identifying and addressing the shortfalls in follow-up services for all those affected by premature birth.

They have helped support premature and ill babies and their parents since 1988. Almost 2000 babies spent time in the Neonatal units last year in NI.