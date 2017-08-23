Marathon man Chris (60) raises nearly £10k for charity

Craigavon marathon man Chris Montgomery has totted up almost £10,000 in cash for a dementia charity - all in just four years.

The Pinebank man has been running the Belfast marathon each year all in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.

Despite only taking up running recently, the now 60-year-old has left many younger runners in his wake as he battled through to finish the 26 mile race. Indeed he pipped his nephew Sean to the post despite being double his age.

Chris has been spurred on by memories of his late mother Rosaleen who was from Lurgan’s Monbrief Walk and passed away after suffering from dementia. He felt that he wanted to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Not only has he ran the marathon but he has walked miles upon miles across Lurgan and Craigavon calling house to house in order to raise funds

The Pinebank man said the local people who have supported him have been fantastic.

This year he has raised a total of £3110.91 bringing the total over the past four years to £9311.41. “I think all these people deserve a big thank you,” said Chris.

Working at John Graham Construction in Dromore as a plant fitter, Chris said he had the added advantage of very generous colleagues, many of whom across the whole island of Ireland contributed to the fundraiser.

If anyone would like to donate towards the fundraiser, contact Chris on 07801926586.