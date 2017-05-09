McAlinden set to contest Upper Bann seat for the SDLP

SDLP stalwart and political fixture Dolores Kelly will not be contesting the upcoming Westminster election.

Instead the party’s candidate this time round will be local councillor Declan McAlinden.

He was unanimously selected to contest the Westminster Election for the party.

Proposing him to carry the SDLP banner in this constituency, Dolores Kelly said: “SDLP is proud to have someone of Declan McAlinden’s calibre as our candidate. There is nobody more committed to working for his community or to the principles of SDLP. A tireless representative, Declan is well known throughout the area as the go-to man for anyone needing help with local issues.”

Married to Antoinette with three sons and one daughter, Declan lives in his native Derrytrasna.

A plasterer by trade, he spends all his spare time in the service of his community, including his commitment as chairman of his local Sarsfield’s GAC.

A member of the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, Declan was first elected in 2011.

Vice Chair of Leisure and Community Services 2016, he has been instrumental in securing funds for various groups throughout the Borough, including funding for a brand new 3G pitch for Sarsfield’s GAC.

Added to his many other commitments Declan’s charity work includes travelling once a year for the past ten years to South Africa volunteering for the Mellon Trust, helping to build much needed social housing and educational facilities for local township communities.