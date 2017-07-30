McDonald’s to close for month for expansion

Have your say

The McDonald’s restaurant in Portadown will close at 8pm tonight (Sunday) for over a month for refurbishment - and will reopen with the creation of 15 new jobs.

The main changes instore will be the kiosk ordering, phone charging and interactive tablets.

Externally there will be a new dual-lane drive-through.

A spokesperson for the company said the aim is to hire an additional 15 employees - mainly full-time staff members and customer care assistants.

The restaurant, situated in Meadow Lane, will reopen on Tuesday, August 29.