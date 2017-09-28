Meeting on Craigavon Senior High postponed

A public meeting scheduled to take place this evening (Thursday, September 28) to discuss the future of Lurgan campus of Craigavon Senior High School has been postponed.

The meeting had been organised by local MLA Carla Lockhart but had to be rescheduled after she was hospitalised for a wrist operation,

She announced: “Please note I am having to reschedule the public meeting I had planned for tonight owing to my little visit to CAH.

“It will now take place on Monday, 9th October, at 7pm in Lurgan Town Hall. Hope this does not cause too much inconvenience.”

The future of the Lurgan campus has been mired in controversy after the Lurgan Mail revealed a proposal put to the Education Authority by the school’s Board of Governors to close the campus and bus children to Portadown.