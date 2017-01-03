Meeting to discuss delay on Millennium Way roadworks

A meeting is to be held to discuss the ongoing work - and the delays - at the second phase of Millennium Way.

And local MLA Carla Lockhart launched a broadiside at those she described as ‘sniping from the sidelines’ about the work.

She said the delays in the completion of the Millennium Way thoroughfare are frustrating but understandable in the circumstances.

The scheme which has run behind schedule has been further delayed due to the large amount of service cables and ducts running through the area.

Over the past months the Upper Bann MLA has been engaging with residents and Roads Service to keep the scheme moving but also to ensure that communication with residents is ongoing.

Carla said, “I have been pro active in getting this project for Lurgan to take traffic away from the town centre and also in ensuring that we keep it moving forward now that it is well advanced.

“Whilst other public representatives deem it necessary to snipe from the sidelines my party colleagues and I have been engaging with residents and authorities.

“In the coming weeks Roads Service will be meeting with the residents to discuss both the delays and also the traffic management proposals for the next three to four months whilst major works take place at both the Gilford Road Roundabout and Malcolm road junction.”

She went on: “Communication is a key component to a smooth transition on completion of the scheme and I am delighted that it is nearing that stage as it will have a massive benefit to traffic flow through the town centre.

“A date early January is being confirmed and residents, the Lurgan Mail and businesses will be invited to ensure that people know the process and can prepare for the difficulties with traffic management.

“Utmost respect and consideration must be afforded to the the residents and business owners.

“Also the safety of children walking to and from Lurgan Junior High School must be addressed. A meeting I believe is the best way to ensure proper engagement prior to these works starting.

“There will I believe be short term pain for long term gain and we must all work together to see the project delivered with as little disruption as possible.”

Last month local UUP Councillor Colin McCusker voiced his frustration at the deklays and said questions needed to be answered on the issue.