Meeting to discuss future of Dollingstown Flute Band

A meeting is being held tonight (Monday, June 12) to discuss the future of Dollingstown Star of the North Flute Band.

Described as ‘probably the most important meeting the band has ever had’ a decision will be made either to fold or, if enough interest is shown, to do just the big parades such as the Twelfth,

All members past and present are asked to give their support.

Dollingstown stalwart Bruce Kidd said: “It would be a real shame to see the band fold after 45 years on the road, with your help we can maybe do something to avoid this.

“Please make the effort to support this meeting tonight in the Orange Hall at 7.30pm.”