Memorial screened off for European matches

A war memorial unveiled at Mourneview Park will have to be temporarily covered up to facilitate European games to be played at the local football ground.

The move has come about as a result of UEFA rules on emblems at football stadiums.

Following representation from Glenavon Football Club to the ACT Initiative Mid-Ulster branch concerning upcoming UEFA matches, it has been highlighted there is a requirement under UEFA regulations that some temporary modifications are needed around the players war memorial along with other parts of the stadium.

In total, three games are to be played over a period of days in the Under 21 European Championship.

The UEFA requirements place a strict stipulation on the IFA to adhere to UEFA policy on the display of emblems.

This will entail a temporary screen being placed around the memorial.

Those tasked with the work are aware of the sensitivities and have given assurances that it will be done with due respect.

A spokesman for the ACT Initiative said: “We understand the dilemma faced by the Club in this matter and would note that they have always been fully supportive in having the memorial placed within the ground.

“This temporary measure should be viewed against the overall benefit to the Club and the local area.

“These are high profile competitions which many other clubs would like to entertain.

“The Club is simply carrying on with the long standing development work undertaken at Mourneview Park and presenting Glenavon FC as an example to others. We cannot fault them in this.

“We are confident that the local community will understand the issue facing the Club and we would urge that they be given continued support in their efforts to promote not just Glenavon FC but all of local football as well.

“The memorial will be returned to its normal state directly after the last game is played.”

“On the wider issue of emblems at football grounds, it is neither within the remit of the Club or the community to challenge UEFA on their regulations or rules. Those tasked with representing the various football associations across Britain and Northern Ireland are best placed to challenge what many see as unfair regulation on the poppy symbol. We would be fully supportive of them in doing so.”