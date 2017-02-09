Men due in court on assault and robbery charges

Two men are due to appear in Lisburn Magistrates Court this morning (Thursday) charged in connection with a series of incidents in Portadown on Tuesday night.

The men, aged 21 and 36, have both been charged with common assault, going equipped for theft, robbery and two counts of criminal damage.

As is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The men were arrested following an assault in the Meadow Lane area just before midnight on Tuesday, and an assault and robbery in the West Street area and criminal damage in the Thomas Street area in the early hours of Wednesday.