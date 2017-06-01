Millington PS delight as new ‘wing’ opens

There was “total excitement” this week with the opening of Millington Primary School’s new extension.

The work, phase two in a £3.9 million enhancement programme, consisted of the refurbishment of eight classrooms as well as a new Accelerated Reader library and a special needs suite.

The final stage of the work, phase three, has already begun and will focus on car parking and the playground.

It is expected to be finished in time for the new term in September.

Principal Heather Murray said excited pupils were at their desks in the new wing on Tuesday and she thanked the parents for their “understanding, patience and co-operation” while the work was taking place.

Mrs Murray added that the Accelerated Reader library is used by every child in the school, with some pupils having achieved a reading age of 16.

The school has also been awarded Master School status, to celebrate pupils in years 5, 6 and 7 having read 119 million words since September.

She said, “It is a significant achievement. Reading helps everything else.”

Mrs Murray is also hopeful that the final phase will help alleviate some of the parking and congestion problems, with a turning circle and a system for driving in and out of the grounds part of the plans.

The only downside in the scheme is that there were insufficient funds for a new multi-purpose hall - part of the original plans.

Said Mrs Murray, “We will continue to lobby for this.”