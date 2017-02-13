Millions of workers have the same lunch every single day

Millions of office workers are eating the same lunch every single day, a study has found.

A lack of inspiration, convenience and cost means 77 per cent of workers are tucking into the same sandwich or salad on repeat, and have been doing so for the last nine months.

One in six admitted they've had the same lunch for at least two years now, while 58 per cent feel they have had eaten identical meals for as long as they can remember.

One respondent has had the same box of chopped vegetables, tuna and a boiled egg every day for the last two years, while another admitted to eating a work lunch consisting of a ham sandwich, with a piece of fruit, every day since they started work - 20 YEARS ago.

The results emerged in a study by New Covent Garden Soup, which also revealed a staggering 81 per cent of people are 'bored' by their lunch choices.

Food psychologist Dr Becky Spelman said: "Eating the same thing every day means we risk not getting a wide enough array of nutrients, as well as simply being very monotonous.

"Most of us wouldn't want to always go on holidays to the same place, so why keep eating the same meal, day after day?

"Making small changes, such as trying something new for our lunch time meal, can - in a small way - help to open our mind to new experiences in other areas of life too!

The poll, of 2,000 adults found it's the humble ham sandwich tops the list of most common repeat lunches, followed by cheese and chicken sandwiches, baguettes and a salad.

Egg sandwiches, pasta and jacket potatoes are also among the lunchtime staples.

More than seven in ten say they have the same meals time and time again because it's easier, while another 45 per cent think it works out cheaper or more cost effective than mixing it up.

Others put the same lunches down it being habit (37 per cent), healthy (19 pre cent) or simply having no idea what else to have (19 per cent).

Top ten most common repeat lunches

1. Ham sandwich

2. Cheese sandwich

3. Chicken sandwich

4. Salad

5. Baguette

6. Egg sandwich

7. Pasta

8. Jacket potato and topping

9. Microwave ready-meal

10. Prawn sandwich

Top five reasons for having the same lunch

1. It's easy

2. It's cheap/cost effective

3. It's just habit

4. It's healthy

5. I don't know what else to have