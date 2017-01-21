Minister seeks to 'make life easier' for Blue Badge holders with life-long mobility issues

A review of the renewal process for Blue Badge holders with life-long mobility issues is to be carried out at Stormont in an attempt to "make life easier" for those people.

Announced on Friday by Infrastructure Minister Chris Hazzard, the review will consider the legislation constraints and welfare benefit rules that affect those applicants with life-long mobility issues when making an application to renew their Blue Badge.

He said: "I am very aware that, for many people with life-long mobility issues, the blue badge is a lifeline ‎enabling them to go about their daily routines which so many of us take for granted.

"This review will include engagement with various organisations and individuals, with a view to improving the renewal system based on information provided by those who are affected the most.”

It is understood the department has been working closely with a range of representative groups on the development and introduction of the new online application process.

In conjunction with the Inclusive Mobility and Transport Advisory Committee (IMTAC) the Department will consult with a range of organisations, which can provide considerable assistance on the difficulties faced by those with mobility issues.

Minister Hazzard added: “Many of these badge holders have conditions which are unlikely to change and I therefore want to investigate how the process can be adjusted to make life easier for them.

"The review will aim to inform and enable a simpler application process for applicants with life-long mobility issues and I am confident that any recommendations will make for a better scheme in the future."