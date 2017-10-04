Missed payment leads to ban for driver

On the points system a 42-year-old man was banned from driving for six months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Paul Lavery, Hunters Hill Park, Gilford, admitted driving without insurance on June 13 this year.

He was fined £250 and given six points. On the tot up points system he was banned for six months.

The court heard he was stopped on Deans Road, Bleary and police checks showed there was no insurance in place.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he had insurance but a missed payment meant that the policy was cancelled.

He added that Lavery did not know it had been cancelled.