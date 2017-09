Police have said they have located a missing Portadown woman after an online appeal.

Earlier the PSNI had posted an appeal to find the whereabouts of Natalia Osbourne who had been missing.

On the PSNI Craigavon Facebook page, police stated: “We’d like to thank you all for your assistance in locating Natalia Osbourne - we now know Natalias whereabouts and have no further concerns.”