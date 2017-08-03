MLA in farm safety welcome as he recalls bull attack

MLA William Irwin has spoken of his close encounter with a bull and of the quick actions of a friend which helped save him.

The DUP man was speaking as he welcomed the Health & Safety Executive’s week-long farm safety promotional campaign.

He said, “Some years ago whilst out on the farm I was attacked by a bull and it was an experience I will never forget.

“ Indeed I was fortunate to escape with only bruising, thanks in no small part to the quick actions of a friend who was with me at the time who distracted the animal to allow me to get out of its way.”

Mr Irwin, a dairy farmer, said that particularly busy times in the farm calendar can lead to jobs being rushed which can then lead to a higher risk of an accident.

And he said that there was still much work to do in terms of reducing risks .

He said, “In recent times there has been a high level of accidents and sadly fatalities on farms and that has taken its toll on many farming families across the province. Losing a family member in this way is so traumatic and very difficult to ever come to terms with.”