Models of all ages to ‘rock the runway’ at contest

A modelling competition ‘run by local people for local people’ begins this weekend, with proceeds raised going to Portadown Cares.

Rock the Runway has been organised by photographer Marie Allen and Neil Anderson, stylist at Orchid Studio.

The event will showcase local talent, giving the winner in each category the opportunity to win a paid modelling contract and personal portfolio. It is open to everyone over the age of four.

Simply register online and go along to the workshop days at Armagh City Hotel. The first, this Sunday, June 4 is for age 10 and under while Sunday, June 18 has a number of categories - ages 11-12, 13-25, 26-49, over 50s and plus size.

Both run from 2pm to 4pm, for males and females, and there will be hair and make-up advice from a leading artist, health, nutrition and fitness advice from a personal trainer, catwalk training from an ex-professional model and a cover shot by multi-award winning photographer and president of PPANI Marie Allen.

Following the workshop, entrants will be invited to a professional photoshoot and then go forward to the grand finale in the Armagh City Hotel on Saturday, September 2 where a night of glitz and glamour awaits.

The evening will culminate with the announcement of a winner in each category, all of whom will receive a 12-month modelling contract for paid work on the catwalk and in the studio and a professional portfolio before the overall winner is announced and their cash prize and trophy presented.

Students and young people are also being invited to a week-long workshop where they will design a Junk Couture collection of recycled and donated clothing, with the chance to showcase their designs on the finale evening.