Mother Teresa relic in visit

A relic of St Teresa of Calcutta, formerly known as Mother Teresa, will be visiting Armagh’s RC Cathedral this weekend.

Archbishop Eamon Martin will welcome the relic tonight (Thursday) at 7.20pm with mass being celebrated at 7.30pm, followed by night prayers at 10pm.

Tomorrow (Friday) there will be masses and prayers throughout the day with the Rosary at 3pm. The cathedral closes at 10.30pm.

On Saturday, there will be mass at 10am and midday prayer at 12pm before the relic leaves the cathedral at 1pm.

The visit is part of a national tour of the RC cathedrals of Ireland.

Mother Teresa, who is best known for her work with the sick and dying in India, was canonised on September 4, 2016 and the anniversary of her death, September 5, is her feast day.