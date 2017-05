Traffic delays are expected in and around Cookstown this weekend due to the continental market.

The market takes place along William Street today (Saturday) from 9am – 9pm and on Sunday from 11am - 7pm.

A road closure will be in place from the Orritor Street/Coagh Street junction to the Burn Road/James Street junction until 10pm on Sunday.

Police said this is to facilitate the expected increased visitor numbers in a safe environment.