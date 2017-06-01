Moves to improves safety on road where young woman lost her life

A feasibility study is to be carried out on measures to improve safety on the Legacorry Road, where 20-year-old Shannon Weir was killed last year.

Newry & Armagh DUP Assemblyman William Irwin MLA said he has been assured by Transport NI that the study will be taken forward “and I will await the outcome of this next phase”.

Mr Irwin has been lobbying for improvements to the sharp bend on the approach road to Richhill which has been the scene of a number of accidents.

He had asked Transport NI to assess the location and had received an update from officials who said that a topographical survey had been completed .

“ This will now allow a feasibility study to be carried out in terms of possible measures to alleviate the dangers,” he said.

“Given the accident history at this location and the very sad fatality which occurred back in January last year, I feel it is absolutely imperative that action is taken by Transport NI to carry out works which would address the real safety concerns.”