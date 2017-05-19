Moves to resolve Gosford parking

A feasibility study is being commissioned into parking around Gosford Park, in response to concerns raised by members of the public.

The PSNI confirmed that patrols will also be stepped up in the area and speed checks will be in operation.

There have been complaints that motorists who park on the hard shoulder to avoid paying the entrance fee are endangering lives.

Inspector Kieran Quinn, of Armagh’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said, “The PSNI are working alongside a number of relevant, interested agencies...

“We would appeal to motorists to park safely and responsibly in the area and to show consideration for other users of Gosford Park.”

Just recently, pictures posted on the PSNI Facebook page showed a large number of cars parked outside the entrance to the park.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that on that occasion the officer opted to provide motorists with a copy of the PSNI parking advice leaflet rather than a fine.

He added, “We are working closely with the local traffic attendants to address concerns that have been raised about problem parking in the area. If problems persist, offending motorists should be aware that fixed penalty notices are among the enforcement options available to police and Penalty Charge Notices are an option available to traffic attendants.”