Moy Park launches major recruitment drive for staff

Moy Park has launched a major recruitment drive at its Craigavon facility - hoping to attract candidates for 150 roles.

The company, which has had its headquarters in Craigavon for 37 of its 74 years, has a variety of roles on offer including technicians, process operatives, electricians, maintenance fitters and team leads.

Brian Johnston, General Manager, Craigavon from Moy Park said, “Moy Park has continued to grow and invest in poultry production. To support this growth we need new talent to join our Craigavon team, where we have 150 positions available across a wide range of roles. We are holding recruitment open days on 15th and 24th November for anyone interested in finding out more about the roles on offer.”

As part of its strategic investment programme, Moy Park invested over £50 million in industry-leading operations in 2016, further enhancing its position as one of the UK’s most advanced food manufacturing companies. This figure included a significant £4 million investment in its facilities at Craigavon, a major investment at its primary processing facility in Dungannon and investment in its Ashbourne factory and hatchery in Derbyshire, England.

Moy Park is hopeful that its recruitment open days will demonstrate the wide range of roles available within the company, which is Northern Ireland’s largest private sector employer. During the open day events the Moy Park team will offer support in completing application forms and provide interview skills coaching, as well as conducting interviews and giving those interested a decision on the day.