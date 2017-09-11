Moy Park sold to US company for £1 billion

Seagoe-based poultry firm Moy Park has been bought by an American company for £1 billion.

Janet McCollum, chief executive of Moy Park, said, “This announcement is a positive development for Moy Park and all our colleagues employed across the business.

“Pilgrim’s is one of the leading chicken producers in the world with a proven track record and we see great opportunities for Moy Park as part of this successful business. Joining Pilgrim’s gives us the opportunity to accelerate our growth plans, share best practices and leverage Pilgrim’s expertise and operational excellence.”

She added, “Moy Park will provide Pilgrim’s with a platform for growth in Europe as well as access to innovation and increased exposure to prepared foods. Both Moy Park and Pilgrim’s have a long heritage in agriculture and poultry production going back over 70 years and we share the same values.

“We look forward to this new and exciting phase of Moy Park’s development as we continue to meet and exceed the needs of our customers and consumers, providing fresh, locally-sourced poultry and top quality, innovative products.”

Bill Lovette, Pilgrim’s chief executive officer. said, “Following our successful acquisitions of GNP and the assets in Mexico, Moy Park represents a logical next step in the evolution of our geographical and brands footprint.

“We welcome the talented Moy Park team members and management team, led by Janet McCollum, to Pilgrim’s, and we look forward to working closely with them and their family farm partners to drive growth and deliver value for our shareholders.”

Moy Park, which was founded in 1943, is now one of the top 10 UK food companies and one of Europe’s leading poultry producers,

It has more than 800 farmers across the UK, processes more than 5.7 million birds per week and has 13 processing plants in the UK, Ireland, France and the Netherlands.