Music to its ears as trad group receives funding

Eleven new button accordions will be available for hire at the All Set Fasttrad traditional music classes in Portadown, thanks to funding from the Arts Council.

The Small Grant award will enable Fasttrad to develop further, creating opportunities for many via traditional music.

The accordions will be available at the new term of classes on Monday evenings from September in St John the Baptist’s College.

Accordion classes are for anyone aged nine years and over to adult. Students can excel to performance and attain London College of Music grade exams, if desired.

Fasttrad is an inclusive programme for all from age six years to pensioners. Contact Mary or Ian on 07711 987 182 or email allset@btinternet.com

Maria McAlister, traditional arts officer, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said, “We are delighted to be able to support All Set’s valuable work through the purchase of 11 new button-keyed accordions. Today’s announcement means that many more people will now have a chance to learn and play this beautiful instrument.”