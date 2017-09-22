Never a dull moment at Owen’s TV dinner

Estate agent Owen Matchett served up a taste of the Wild West to his surprised guests when he took part in the Channel 4 series Come Dine With Me.

Owen, a partner in Williams, admits he likes to make a bit of an impression and he certainly did that, with the film crew saying they had never seen anything quite like his signature main course.

The meal in question ‘Taste of the Tomahawk’ was a ribeye steak cut in the shape of a tomahawk.

Said Owen, “It’s a very new cut of meat. You get it in the hip restaurants.”

Owen didn’t have to go too far to source his prime cut of beef, with neighbouring butcher Barry Knox supplying the joint and being interviewed as well.

For a starter, Owen served up locally sourced Owen’s Duck Delight and for dessert it was Orchard County Crumble with home-made ice-cream.

The programme, which will be aired on Wednesday, September 27, from 5-6pm, will feature the Portadown man and three other Northern Ireland hosts - Chris, Kate and Shelly - battling it out to impress one another and win the £1,000 cash prize.

Said Owen, who had plenty of encouragement from wife Dawn, “It was a constant laugh, the best week of my life. I had so much fun.

“I decided to play the pantomime villain and was pretty sarcastic, but in a harmless way.”

Owen also decided to regale his guests with a few tall tales, just to keep things interesting, among them that he was a former stuntman but had to give it up when his hair and eyebrows caught fire as he leapt from a hot air balloon.

The truth was more mundane as he suffers from alopecia, a condition, he insists, that doesn’t bother him at all.

His guests were entertained by a game of roulette and four dancing showgirls - Kirstie Toman, Egle Kucinskyte, Jolene McCarron and Chelsea English -all fellow contestants in Portadown Cares Does Strictly.

Owen hasn’t seen the edited programme but says it definitely shouldn’t be dull.