New branding for Sawyers Transport in town

Sawyers Transport has rebranded as AGRO Merchants, Lurgan.

AGRO Merchants Group, a global leader in cold storage and logistics solutions, has successfully completed the first phase of rebranding of their portfolio companies to one common brand name.

Rebranding of the businesses better reflects AGRO’s position in the marketplace, its true geographical reach and supports further integration and extension of the Group’s capabilities.

The first phase of rebranding included all sites of the Sawyers Group and Castlecool Cold Stores on the island of Ireland, located in Lurgan, Portadown, Ballygawley, Dublin, Lough Egish and Castleblayney.

Other companies rebranded in the first phase were Harthoorn Logistics and Coldstore Urk, both in the Netherlands, and Nordic Cold Storage, with 10 facilities across the United States.

AGRO currently consists of 22 portfolio companies and 61 facilities in Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. The rebranding process will roll out in several phases, with the first two phases to be finalized in 2017.

Sawyers Transport, now AGRO Merchants Lurgan, a leading transport provider in the UK, Ireland and Europe, joined AGRO Merchants Group in 2015. The company operates a fleet of 250 trucks and more than 600 refrigerated and curtain-side trailers.

AGRO Merchants Castleblayney and Lough Egish, previously Castlecool Cold Stores, was the largest 3rd party cold storage company in Ireland. They were acquired by AGRO Merchants in 2014 and have since expanded their service offering.

The two companies are now part of an integrated international network of cold storage and logistics facilities.