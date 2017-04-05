New Digital Youth scheme set to encourage online enterprise

A new programme launched by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council aims to equip young people with digital skills for future job success.

The Council launched ‘Digital Youth’ last month as a new innovative programme that will encourage and cultivate a digital enterprise culture in the region and enable over 500 students from 12 secondary schools to develop a stronger foundation in digital skills.

This week Year 11 students from Portadown College heard from Digital Ambassadors Andrew Gough from GCD Tech and Neal Myers from O2.

Delivered by local charity Young Enterprise NI, students will compete for work placements in local digital businesses and learn from local Digital Ambassadors.

Students with strong interests and aptitudes in entrepreneurship will be encouraged to explore the idea of setting up a digital business of their own in the future. Teams from schools will pitch their digital project to a panel of experts at a showcase event which will also celebrate the achievements of all participants.

Carol Fitzsimons, Chief Executive with Young Enterprise NI, said: “We commend the Council for supporting the education system in the development of young people and the application of their digital literacy.

“Many young people have no experience of applying digital skills in the workplace and don’t always realise the growing significance of this to employers across a range of sectors. This programme will equip them with the skills they need to develop bright careers in whatever industry they choose.”

If you currently work in the digital sector and would like to share your expertise with students and provide work placements contact: 028 9032 7003.