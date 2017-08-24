New-look McDonald’s set to reopen after major revamp

McDonald’s Restaurant in Meadow Lane is to reopen on Tuesday, after being closed for a month for refurbishment.

The revamp, valued at around £850,000 has created 25 new jobs, bringing the total number in the Portadown branch to 120.

The new-look restaurant will have four self-order kiosks and table service will also be introduced.

The single-lane drive-through has been converted to dual-lane, with two order points to speed up service.

The changes are part of the Experience of the Future model which is being introduced across McDonald’s stores nationwide.

Locally, the improvements represent a significant investment from franchisee John McCollum, who owns the Banbridge, Newry and Sprucefield McDonald branches and has recently bought the Portadown, Lurgan and Rushmere restaurants.

A spokesperson said the self-order kiosks will improve the speed and ease of ordering, giving people more time to consider their food and drink choices, and that dedicated dining room hosts will be on hand to assist if needed.

She said the table service aims to take the stress out of finding somewhere to sit when carrying food, potentially with children, bags and buggies.

Speaking of the feedback in restaurants where the changes have already been made, she said, “Customer feedback has so far been positive; families enjoy ease of not having to leave children unattended while queuing, and people feel it means they have more time to chat with friends and family.”

Mr McCollum said, “These changes have been designed to make our customers’ experience as positive as possible and the new technology benefits everyone – whether that’s providing people with a chance to get to grips with using a tablet in a relaxed environment, or providing mums with a quick and easy way of ordering their food.

“I am dedicated to investing in the local area and in the development of my employees... I’m confident that this new look restaurant in Portadown will be a welcome addition to the area and I’m looking forward to welcoming our customers in to show off the changes.”

The reopening coincides with the Portadown restaurant’s 20th anniversary, with one of the original staff, Joan O’Hare, still there.

There are also plans for a similar refurbishment of the Lurgan and Rushmere branches within the coming months.