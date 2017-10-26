New Range superstore plan for the Meadows

A major new retailer looks set to move into the Meadows Shopping Centre, with final planning approval due to be granted today (Thursday).

Home, leisure and garden superstore, The Range, is understood to be the new tenant, with the prospect of 65 jobs being created.

The Range, under the parent company name of CDS (Superstores) International, lodged a planning application back in June for an external garden centre and service yard.

However, the Portadown Times understands the finished project will include other departments, such as homewares, furniture and DIY, along the lines of existing Range stores.

Plans for the garden centre were recommended for approval by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council last week and elected members have until this evening to lodge objections.

If there is no opposition, the proposal is automatically approved, without the need to go to full council.

The development will be a major boost for the Meadows Shopping Centre, which has recently celebrated the reopening of the refurbished McDonald’s restaurant.

Just last week, Travel agency TUI (formerly Thomson) moved from their original premises in the centre to the unit beside Tesco. The move is partly in preparation for the arrival of the Range.

Mayor Gareth Wilson said the approval was “another positive signal for Portadown” while DUP councillor Darryn Causby said it would rejuvenate the centre and the town.