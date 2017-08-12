New role at creative agency for Patrick

Lurgan man Patrick McAliskey has joined the board of directors of Holywood-based creative agency Clearbox.

Patrick is Managing Director of leading managed cloud provider Novosco, a Belfast-headquartered Sunday Times Top 100 Best Places to Work company that has offices in Manchester, Dublin and Cork.

One of the country’s leading business and technology minds, Patrick has previously held roles in the Royal Air Force and FG Wilson. In 1994 he formed his own company, Real Time Systems Limited, and has been at the helm of Novosco for 20 years.

Patrick joins Clearbox at a time of continued growth for the agency and will provide unrivalled business expertise in his new role as Non Executive Director. Patrick joins PR Director Karen Wallace and Junior Account Executives Natalie Clarke and Charlotte Goss who have recently joined the Clearbox team, taking the agency’s team to 11.

Patrick said, “I’ve known Anna and her team for a while and I’ve always been tremendously impressed not just with their business performance, but how they seem to do things a little bit differently to other consultancies.

Patrick and the new team will work on Clearbox’s current list of clients, which includes names like Bushmills Irish Whiskey, Amazon, Universal Pictures Ireland, Morelli’s, MCL Insurance and recent win, Sony Xperia.