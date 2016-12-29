NI Water warns of temporary loss of supply due to burst pipe

Water may be turned off in parts of North Lurgan due to a burst water pipe.

Sinn Fein Cllr Keith Haughian has reported that a burst water mains in the Kilwilkie Road is causing flooding.

He has been in touch with NI Water who told him that ‘it’s likely to mean water is turned off in the area this afternoon for a couple of hours’.

A spokesperson for NI Water said: ““NI Water is aware of a burst watermain on the Kilwilke Road in Lurgan and staff are currently on site.

“Work will begin shortly to repair the main and as such, some customers may temporarily lose supply or experience reduced pressure. It is estimated this will be resolved and supply restored by early evening.

“NI Water would like to thanks it customers in the area for their patience while we carry out this work.

“Customers can check niwater.com for further updates by using the interactive map or call Waterline on 03457 440088.”