Nicole on screen tonight at Rose of Tralee

Armagh Rose Nicole McKeown will appear in the televised final stages of tyhe Rose of Tralee selections tonight (Monday, August 21),

Nicole is one of 32 finalists and is the first Armagh Rose to make it this far since 2009.

The Lurgan woman will be among 18 Roses to appear on the show, whuich will be screened on RTE1 at 8pm.

Nicole’s supporters have ex[ressed their delight at her selection for the final stages.

Dáithí Ó Sé will interview 18 Roses tonight and a further 14 Roses on Tuesday before announcing who has been chosen as the 2017 Rose of Tralee later that night.

In no particular order, the Roses who will appear on Monday night are: Armagh, Yorkshire, Hong Kong, Melbourne, Offaly, Cork, San Francisco, South Carolina, London, Fermanagh, Kentucky, Chicago, Limerick, Toronto, Louth, Donegal, Darwin and Westmeath.

The 2017 Rose Escort of the Year will be announced on Monday night.

Tuesday night’s show will feature Roses representing: New Zealand, Florida, Kerry, Dublin, Southern California, Texas, Waterford, Galway, Abu Dhabi, Sydney, Kildare, Down, Western Canada and Germany.