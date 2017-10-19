No excuse for breaches of orders

A community service order was revoked last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court and a 22-year-old man was instead given a two month prison sentence.

Dale Ruddell, Parkmore, Craigavon was convicted on March 10 this year at the local court of driving with excess alcohol and not having insurance.

He was sentenced to 120 hours of community service.

At last week’s court the probation service applied to have the order revoked because Ruddell had failed to attend as instructed.

Mr Gabriel Ingram, representing the defendant, said Ruddell had completed 85 hours. He explained that the breach of the order happened after his client’s stepfather passed away and this hit him hard.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said the message had to go out the court would not accept any excuse for breaches.

She replaced the community service order with a sentence of two months in prison and ordered Ruddell to pay a £25 offender’s levy.