There have been no reports of injuries after a three-vehicle crash on the M1 this morning (Tuesday), police have said.

The collision took place on the M1 Westbound around 8.30am between Junction 9, Moira and Junction 10, Lurgan.

A PSNI spokesperson said the vehicles had now been removed from the carriageway.

There had been reports of a second collision in this area but police said they had received no information on this to date.