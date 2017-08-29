Number of defects in car

A considerable number of defects were found on a car which was seized by police, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Karim Mouhsine, Parknasilla Crescent, Aghagallon, was fined £100 for using a vehicle in a dangerous condition on May 2 this year.

The court heard that police stopped a car on the Lake Road in Craigavon at 9.30pm and on noticing several defects seized the vehicle.

A full examination showed defects including a reflective strip on the number plate, the rear suspension had been heavily modified with the tyre rubbing the wheel arch and the exhaust emitting excessive black smoke.

A solicitor representing the defendant said that he had bought the car the car knowing about the modifications.

He added that Mouhsine had spent £800 and had lost the car as it was seized.