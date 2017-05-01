O’Dowd urges vote against ‘Tory Brexit agenda’

Sinn Féin’s John O’Dowd has described the upcoming Westminster election as “an opportunity to vote against the Tory Brexit agenda and austerity.”

Voters across the UK will go to the polls on June 8 after Prime Minister Theresa May called a snap general election.

The Conservative Party leader believes the early election is “the only way to guarantee certainty and stability for the years ahead.”

Welcoming his selection as Sinn Fein’s candidate for Upper Bann, Mr O’Dowd said next month’s poll offers people here an opportunity to vote for “a new, progressive politics” and to show their opposition to Brexit.

“In the last Assembly election the people came out and voted for equality, integrity and respect and that vote made a difference,” he commented.

“Now as we face a Westminster election where the Tories and the DUP want to drag us out of the EU against our will, the vote of the people can make a difference once again.

“Brexit will be a disaster for the economy, for local business, for farmers and the wider agri-food industry, for the health service, for workers’ rights and border communities.

“Staying in the EU is vital to our future prosperity but it must be a changed EU.

“There can be no EU frontier across Ireland. Trade tariffs and border controls are unacceptable.

“Sinn Féin is the only party to put forward a credible alternative to Brexit with our case for designated special status for the north within the EU.

“That case will not be won at Westminster but across Ireland and throughout Europe.”

Mr O’Dowd added: “What Sinn Féin wants in this election is a win for everyone who wants a new progressive politics which is modern and inclusive.”