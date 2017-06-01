Obtained new insurance policy on day he was detected

On the day he was detected driving without having insurance a 27-year-old man obtained a new policy, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Jonathan Richard Tolerton, Parknasilla Way, Aghagallon, was fined £200, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given six points for driving uninsured on October 12 last year.

He was also fined £50 for not having a driving licence.

A barrister representing the defendant said the offences came to light after a routine police stop.

He explained that it was a case of oversight on the part of the defendant.

The barrister added that the insurance policy had expired on September 22 and at four o’clock on the day he was stopped, October 12, his client obtained a new policy.

He said Tolerton did not remember getting any letter from his insurers. His driving licence had expired.