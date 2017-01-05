Off the road for excess alcohol offence

A Lurgan man has been banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to driving with excess alcohol and dangerous driving.

Ryan O’Neill (20), of Victoria Street, pleaded guilty to both charges when he appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Police stopped the defendant just after 2am on December 4.

The court heard he undertook police in Market Street, Lurgan, drove off at speed when traffic lights changed and proceeded down Union Street where he “nearly collided” with two parked vehicles.

The prosecution said that when police stopped the car they noticed a strong smell of burning, possibly coming from the clutch or the tyres.

A defence solicitor said his client had drunk a bottle of wine that evening but didn’t think he was over the limit as it was over the course of the evening and he had also had food as well.

Judge Bernie Kelly expressed surprise at the number of young people “who don’t know the basic rules about drink driving”.

She added, “if you are going out for a night, take a taxi.”

She also fined him £350.