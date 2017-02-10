Comedian Sean Hegarty and actress Diona’s honeymoon video goes viral

A video of clips from the honeymoon of a Lurgan comedian and Derry actress has gone viral.

Comic Sean Hegarty (33) and his 27-year-old wife Diona (nee Doherty) are just back from a magnificent honeymoon in the USA and Caribbean.

The video, peppered with comic and romantic moments, as well as daredevil stunts, has already received more than 2.3k views in less than 24 hours.

The couple got married in Cabra Castle, Co Cavan last November but due to work commitements, only took their honeymoon two weeks ago.

They spent three nights in New York and then spent ten days on the cruise around the Caribbean.

Sean, has his alter ego Rodney, has just finished his latest joke book and he is keeping us posted if there are any honeymoon jokes.

Diona, a professional actress, recently filmed a movie called Penance with a star from Love/Hate and has appeared on several Hole In The Wall Gang comedy radio programmes.