Horses invade medical centre in Craigavon

A number of horses invaded a health centre in Craigavon this morning.

Four horses have been spotted on the loose in the Legahory area.

Horses on the loose in Craigavon

Three of the horses walked into Brownlow Health Centre, eyewitnesses have said.

The horses walked into the centre via the automatic doors.

One eyeswitness said the centre had to have automatic doors for those with mobility issues.

“The horses just walked in,” said another eyewitness.

One man quipped: “Perhaps they were a little hoarse.”

Local SDLP activist Thomas Larkham said the police had been contacted.

“They have been dandering around for the past hour,” he said.

“There is a lot of traffic around the busy Legahory Centre and if there was a collision it could end up very serious,” he said.

Mr Larkham said he was trying to find out who owns the animals.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report relating to a number of horses on the loose in the Legahory Court area of Craigavon this morning, Wednesday 15 February.

“Police responded and the horses have been secured in a field and police are making enquiries into ownership of them.”