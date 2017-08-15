Last chance for engaged couples to enter new BBC wedding game show

If you're engaged make your big day even bigger by entering the BBC's new wedding game show and you and your fiance could win a luxury honeymoon.

The BBC's new Wedding Day Winners is a brand new Saturday night entertainment show for competitive couples wanting to add extra sparkle to their big day.

Couples now only have until this Friday to enter Wedding Day Winners.

The wedding themed game show will see two couples take part on their actual wedding day but before the ceremony the guests will have to compete in a series of games to win prizes for the couple.

After the guests have battled it out, it's the bride and grooms turn with both couples going head to head for a chance to win a luxurious honeymoon.

Engaged couples don't have long left to enter though, so if you think you and your fiance have what it takes to win a luxury honeymoon, enter before the closing date on Friday (18 August).

Couples can enter at www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/takepart