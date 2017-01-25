Top toys to hit the shelves in 2017

A ride-on replica of a Disney toy car has been tipped as one of 2017s top toys - despite costing a whopping £200.

The pricey battery-powered Cars’ Lightning McQueen vehicle - complete with ‘Lightyear’ printed wheels - has a maximum speed of just 3km/h.

Other pricey picks included a wooden ‘Forest Cottage’, a 40,000 piece Disney Moments puzzle, and a controversial ‘hoverboard’ - all at a mind-boggling £400.

The toys were on display as part of Britain’s biggest toy show, Toy Fair, taking place at Olympia Exhibition Centre in Kensington, west London.

Manufacturers including Lego, Playmobil and TOMY were among 250 exhibitors showcasing new products and reboots of old favourites at the three-day trade show.

The star of Toy Fair was Britain’s Got Talent 2015 winner Jamie Raven, who appeared at the show to launch a set of magic sets.

Magician Jamie, 32, stunned viewers of the ITV talent show and has had over 300 million hits on YouTube.

The four sets - Card Magic, Magic of the Mind, Street Magic and Sleight of Hand - hit shelves in February at £9.95 each.

Jamie said: “We have created the sets to empower budding magicians to fulfil their true potential and ultimately the confidence to deliver amazing live performances.”

Around 7,500 visitors are thought to attend Toy Fair, which played host to over 250 exhibitors across 22,000 square metres of Kensington’s Olympia Exhibition Centre.

Marking its 64th year, the annual trade show is run by the British Toy and Hobby Association.

Firm favourites marking anniversaries at the show included Teletubbies, who are celebrating their 20th anniversary, Fireman Sam, marking his 30th anniversary, and In The Night Garden, marking their tenth birthday.