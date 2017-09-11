Weather warning issued as 75mph winds and rain forecast to batter Northern Ireland

A Yellow weather warning for wind and rain has been issued by the Met Office for Northern Ireland.

In an alert the Met Office say heavy rain should be expected between 4pm on Tuesday [September 12] and 6am on Wednesday [September 13].

They have also warned of “flooding on the transport network”

This is the second weather warning to be issued today with forecasters also issuing a weather warning for wind between 8pm on Tuesday [September 12] and 10am on Wednesday [September 13].

Met Office forecasters said: “Heavy rain is expected later on Tuesday and early on Wednesday across parts of Northern Ireland and southern Scotland.

“This may cause flooding on the transport network, with spray and difficult driving conditions due to the combination of rain and wind.

“There is also a lower likelihood of flooding affecting homes and businesses. Note also the possibility of strong winds in parts of this area.”

In an earlier Yellow weather warning for wind, Met Office forecasters said: “Very strong winds with gusts of 55-65 mph, perhaps reaching 75 mph in exposed places, are looking increasingly likely on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

“Longer journey times by road, rail and air are likely, with restrictions on roads and bridges. There is also a chance of power cuts, and damage to trees and perhaps buildings.

