Officer smelt drink off defendant at forecourt

When he was seen on the forecourt of a garage a 40-year-old attracted the attention of a police officer because he could smell drink from him.

And when he drove off police stopped him and a breath test showed he was over twice the legal limit.

Robert Atkins, Belfast Road, Lurgan admitted driving with excess alcohol in his breath on October 5 this year.

Last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court he was fined £250 and he was banned from driving for 12 months.

The court heard that at approximately 7pm a police officer saw the defendant on the forecourt of a filling station at Flush Place in Lurgan.

Atkins was stopped at Carrick Drive and after failing a preliminary test an evidential breath test gave a reading of 82.

A barrister representing the defendant said he had no previous convictions.

She explained that Atkins had been in his house and decided to go to the shops to buy gas for the house.

He was certified suitable for the drink driving course and if he completes it his ban would be reduced to nine months.