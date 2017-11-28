‘Oh What A Night’ hosted by drama groups

Waringstown Community Players are hosting an exciting production ‘Oh What A Night!’ in the local primary school.

The initiative, by Waringstown Presbyterian Church, was born out of a need within the village for more opportunities to build a sense of community, along with a number of people skilled in creative arts.

Neil Harrison Community Pastor, Waringstown Presbyterian Church said: “Last year we were overwhelmed by the success of our pantomime ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ and this year we opted for a variety show that would incorporate a balance of musical items, along with comedy sketches.

“Auditions were held at the beginning of September and since then, we have been rehearsing on Monday evenings at Waringstown PS with a cast of 26 children and 17 adults! Special mention must go to our production team of Alyson Johns, Nicola Vaughan, Sandra McCurdy, Karen McCluskey, Orla Lauder and Paul Bennington, who have worked tirelessly over recent months, planning every little detail of what you will experience.

“It promises to be a great night out for all the family with well known songs, excerpts from Matilda and Annie, comedy sketches, puppets, our Community Choir and so much more!

“At its heart, Waringstown Community Players seeks to build community through drama.”

Show dates are Friday 1st December @ 7.30pm; Saturday 2nd December @ 2.30pm; Saturday 2nd December @ 2.30pm; Tickets at the door (£7 adult, £5 concession, £20 family).