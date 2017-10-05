Only the ‘Best’ as Lidl opens new town store

Rory Best officially opened Lidl’s new Lurgan store in Pinehurst Retail Park today (Thursday, October 5).

The store, which was relocated from a previous site on Castle Lane, saw the creation of 10 additional jobs in the locality, bringing the total number employed in store to 30.

The new store boasts a new architectural design and spacious interior layout, meaning Lidl can offer customers a greater shopping experience with the same great value.

Lidl first opened its store in Lurgan on December 2, 1999 which was the fifth store in Northern Ireland at the time.

Since arriving in 1999, Lidl has expanded significantly with a total of 38 stores and now employs over 900 people in Northern Ireland.

Nicola Fullen, Store Manager said; “We are delighted to open in a fantastic new high profile location in Lurgan. We are in the heart of a very vibrant community and the whole team looks forward to welcoming our existing customers to the new store and getting to know many new customers over the coming weeks.

“We have a fantastic state of the art, new store packed full of amazing value and quality products at market leading prices.”

For further information on Lidl visit www.lidl-ni.co.uk.