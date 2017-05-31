Open day as St Ronan’s get set for new build

Work will begin on St Ronan’s College new school build early in 2018

To celebrate the heritage of the Cornakinnegar Road site, the College will hold an Open Day on Thursday, June 8.

The College will be open from 10am–5pm with guided tours taking place at 11am, 1pm and 4.30pm.

The Board of Governors and staff of St Ronan’s College invite all who attended or worked in any of the previous schools on this site to make a final visit before building work begins.

A special Mass will be celebrated in St Michael’s Chapel at 7.30pm.

Due to seating restrictions this will be by invite only.

Represented at the Mass will be Sisters of Mercy, past Chairs of Governors, past Principals and staff both teaching and support.

The student body will be represented by Head Girls/Boys spanning five decades.