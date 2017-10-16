OPHELIA: Popular Lurgan bar shuts as ex-hurricane hits

At least one Lurgan bar has closed for the rest of the day as ex-Hurrican Ophelia unleashes in Co Armagh.

The Cellar Bar, popular for lunchtime meals in the town, is to close for the rest of today.

On Twitter, it states: “Storm Ophelia Update, Due to weather warning The Cellar Bar will be closed for the remainder of today Monday 16th October.

“We will reopen tomorrow for normal service.

“Sorry for any inconvenience and stay safe.”

It follows schools and public service offices shutting down in a bid to protect staff and customers.