Orange hall given a revamp

Work has finished on the Lisavague LOL 76 hall near Laurelvale, thanks in part to a government grant.

The lodge received funding from the Department for Communities to carry out improvements to the building which was constructed in 1908.

This included a new roof and a new toilet block with facilities for the disabled.

When the grant-aided work ended in March, the lodge undertook other work to complement it.

Thanking the department, a spokesperson said, “This grant scheme has enabled these works to be carried out which would have been beyond the present financial means of the lodge and has meant that the local community has now a facility which they can put to good use to serve the local area.”

The maximum grant under the scheme is £25,000.