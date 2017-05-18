Ordered to pay £107 to replace stolen G4S security tag

A 41-year-old man who admitted the theft of a security tag was ordered to pay £107 to replace the item.

James Kidd, whose address was given as Castleview, Gilford, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court last Friday by way of videolink from Maghaberry prison.

He pleaded guilty to stealing a G4S security tag between July 14 and September 7 last year.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he had £107 in court to cover the price of the tag.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said the defendant did not have any previous convictions for theft on his record.

She imposed a conditional discharge for two years on payment into court of the £107.